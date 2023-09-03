Watch Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 US Open

Alexander Zverev play against Jannik Sinner what will be the fourth round of the 2023 US Open. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner for FREE in the US on Fubo]

He is undoubtedly one of the leading contenders to reach the later stages. Alexander Zverev hasn’t had an easy journey, but he displayed remarkable consistency in the preceding rounds, justifying his presence in the fourth round.

The German player aims to secure a spot among the top 8, which means he’ll have to square off against Jannik Sinner, the current world number 6, who is also considered a strong favorite to excel in the tournament. Sinner’s progress at the US Open has been relatively trouble-free, but he now faces his most significant challenge.

When will Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner be played?

The match for the fourth round of the 2023 US Open between Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner will take place this Monday, September 4 at 8:15 PM.

Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner

This match for the fourth round of the 2023 US Open between Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.