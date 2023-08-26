Watch Navy vs Notre Dame for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming today

Navy and Notre Dame meet today in the 2023 NCAA DI Football Emerald Isle Classic. This game will take place at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Both teams want to show their top form in an international tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 NCAA DI Football Emerald Isle Classic game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Navy vs Notre Dame online free in the US on Fubo]

The Midshipmen started last season with a couple of home losses against Delaware and Memphis, but that is a thing of the past and they are aiming to win this international game which they have played twice and lost both games.

Notre Dame have won twice in Dublin against Navy, but their most recent win was in 2012 over 10 years ago. The first time Notre Dame won in Dublin was against Navy 54-27 in 1996.

When will Navy vs Notre Dame be played?

Navy and Notre Dame play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football Emerald Isle Classic today, August 26 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The Midshipmen want revenge after losing two straight games in Ireland.

Navy vs Notre Dame: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Navy vs Notre Dame in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football Emerald Isle Classic, Navy and Notre Dame at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, August 26, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are NBC.