Novak Djokovic will play against Cameron Norrie for the 2023 Italian Open round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is always in any instance and in any tournament the match that nobody wants to miss. It will be the match of the Italian Open defending champion and number 1 in the world ranking, Novak Djokovic, who as if that were not enough, is now even more candidate than ever, after the defeat of the other great favorite and number 2 in the world, Carlos Alcaraz, against Marozsan.

The Serbian comes from eliminating the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in a tough game 6-3, 4-6 and 6-1. His rival will be the British Cameron Norrie, who has just beaten the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in two sets 6-2, 7-6. This confrontation will be the third between the two, the first two being victories for Djokovic.

When will Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie be played?

The match for the 2023 Italian Open round of 16 between Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie will take place this Tuesday, May 16 at 5:10 AM (ET).

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:10 AM

CT: 4:10 AM

MT: 3:10 AM

PT: 2:10 AM

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie

This match for the 2023 Italian Open round of 16 between Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis TV.