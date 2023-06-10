The final of the 2023 French Open will have a great game between top players. It’s going to be Novak Djokovic challenging Casper Ruud with both chasing history. Know more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

With Rafael Nadal missing out with an injury, Djokovic appeared as the favorite to win the title. The other challenger was Carlos Alcaraz, his rival in the semifinals. It was trending towards a very complicated matchup for him tied at one set, but the young star got injured early in the third set. If he wins Roland Garros, he will overtake Nadal as the winningest player in this type of tournament.

Ruud was ready for a revenge for what happened last year. He reached the final proving he is a dangerous rival on clay, although he lost to Nadal. His latest win was an impressive 6-3; 6-4; 6-0 against Alexander Zverev. However, he’ll need his best performance because their head-to-head has Ruud 4-0 behind not even winning one set.

When will Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud be played?

Novak Djokovic will meet Casper Ruud in the final of the 2023 French Open this Sunday, June 11. The game will be played at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud in the US

The game between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud in the final of the 2023 French Open will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel and NBC are the other options.