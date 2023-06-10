The glory is what makes players be even more motivated when they are playing a Grand Slam. This tournament is special because the French Open is the only one that’s played on clay. However, the champions will also receive a lot of money.

There wasn’t a surprise in the first half of the women’s draw. Iga Swiatek is the defending champion, and she reached the final without losing a single set. But on the other side of the net she will have Karolina Muchova, who comes from eliminating N°2 seeded Aryna Sabalenka.

In the men’s edition the remaining players were expected to be there considering Rafael Nadal wasn’t able to play. Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz mostly because the Spaniard got injured. Casper Ruud is playing his second consecutive final here, so he has some experience.

How much do the French Open champions make?

The prize money doesn’t vary for men or women. There was a 12.3% increase in the money distributed for every player compared to last year for a total of 49.6M euros. This edition is giving 2,300,000 euros to each champion. For the runners-up the rewards are 1,150,000 euros.