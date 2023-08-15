Watch Novak Djokovic vs Davidovich Fokina for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 Cincinnati Masters

Novak Djokovic will play against Davidovich Fokina in what will be the second round of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The introduction of one of the primary contenders for this tournament is imminent, none other than Novak Djokovic, the world’s number 2, who has made it to the finals of all three Grand Slams held in 2023.

The Serbian’s inaugural match poses a challenging hurdle against Spain’s Davidovich Fokina, fresh from his triumph over Argentine Tomas Echeverry in the first round, with a score of 6-3, 6-3. This encounter marks their fifth meeting, with Djokovic securing three victories and Davidovich Fokina one.

When will Novak Djokovic vs Davidovich Fokina be played?

The match for the second round of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters between Novak Djokovic and Davidovich Fokina will take place this Wednesday, August 16 TBD.

Novak Djokovic vs Davidovich Fokina: Time by State in the US

The schedule of this game will be determined within a few hours.

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Davidovich Fokina

This match for the second round of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters between Novak Djokovic and Davidovich Fokina can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.