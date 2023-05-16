Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune will face each other for the 2023 Italian Open quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune online free in the US on Fubo]

The world number 1 remains firm in his defense of the title he won in 2022 against Stefanos Tsitsipas. In the round of 16 he had no major problems eliminating the British Cameron Norrie in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, showing great superiority and once again reaffirming his candidacy for the title.

Now he will have a hard test since his rival will be the Danish number 7 in the world, Holger Rune, who unlike the Serbian, had a very tough match in the round of 16 against the Australian Alexei Popyrin. He won in three sets 6-4, 5-7 and 6-4. These rivals will play for the third time in history, the first two times being a victory for each one.

When will Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune be played?

The match for the 2023 Italian Open quarterfinals between Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune will take place this Wednesday, May 17 at 7:00 AM (ET).

Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune

This match for the 2023 Italian Open quarterfinals between Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis TV.