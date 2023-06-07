Watch Oklahoma vs Florida State online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for the 2023 WCWS Game 1

Oklahoma and Florida State meet in the 2023 WCWS. This game will take place at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Both teams want to win, but the defending champions are favorites. Here is all the detailed information about this College World Series game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Oklahoma vs Florida State online free in the US on Fubo]

Oklahoma, defending champions, want to win another back-to-back time just like they did between 2016 and 2017. Besides, they already know what it’s like to win a World Series

Florida State have only one World Series title, they won the title in 2018 against Washington, but in 2021 they lost to Oklahoma in three games, 4-8, 6-2, 5-1.

When will Oklahoma vs Florida State be played?

Oklahoma and Florida State play for the 2023 WCWS on Wednesday, June 7 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Florida women want revenge after losing a WS against Oklahoma.

Oklahoma vs Florida State: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Oklahoma vs Florida State in the US

This game for the 2023 WCWS, Oklahoma and Florida State at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 7, will be broadcast in the US by You can watch this game in the US live on Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.