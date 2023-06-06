After the Super Regionals finished the spots for the First Round of the World Series were settled with teams like Oklahoma, Tennessee and Stanford winning their first round games.

Other teams were eliminated in the second round that were considered moderate favorites such as Washington, Tennessee and Oklahoma State.

In the semifinals there was no mercy, Oklahoma won 4-2 against Stanford and Florida State crushed Tennessee 5-1, now they must play the WCWS in what will be the best-of-three format.

When does the WCWS Championship start?

On June 7, the first game begins at 7:00 PM (ET) and all games will be available via ESPN and live stream with Fubo (7-day free trial).

The third game between Oklahoma and Florida State will be on June 8 at 6:30 PM (ET), while the last game (if necessary) will be on June 9 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Who are favorites to win the 2023 WCWS?

The Oklahoma Sooners are definitely the women’s team with the best roster, they are defending champions since in 2022 they won the World Series against Texas 16-1, 10-5.

Florida State are light favorites, but they won a 2018 World Series against Washington 1-0, 8-3. On the other hand, Florida State lost a World Series in 2021 against Oklahoma.