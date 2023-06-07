Watch Oklahoma vs Florida State online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for the 2023 WCWS Game 2

Oklahoma and Florida State meet in the 2023 WCWS. This game will take place at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The defending champions do not want to give up easily. Here is all the detailed information about this College World Series game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Oklahoma were lethal against Stanford in the semifinals winning that game 4-2, during Game 1 against Florida State they showed good strategy but there is still a lot to do.

Florida State eliminated Tennessee, Washington and Oklahoma State, those games were a sample of the offensive power of the Seminoles during the early stages of the WCWS, they can win Game 2.

When will Oklahoma vs Florida State be played?

Oklahoma and Florida State play for the 2023 WCWS on Thursday, June 8 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The Seminoles know that winning against the Sooners is not easy.

Oklahoma vs Florida State: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Oklahoma vs Florida State in the US

This game for the 2023 WCWS, Oklahoma and Florida State at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City on Thursday, June 8, will be broadcast in the US by You can watch this game in the US live on Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.