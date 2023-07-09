Ons Jabeur will play against Petra Kvitova for the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championship. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Ons Jabeur vs Petra Kvitova online free in the US on Fubo]

This fourth-round match is indeed one of the most intriguing matchups as it features two players from the top 10 who are both strong contenders to reach the quarterfinals. Ons Jabeur, currently ranked number 6 in the world, has had a relatively smooth journey until this stage of the tournament. Although she faced some challenges in the third round against Bianca Andreescu, she ultimately emerged victorious.

Jabeur’s opponent in this crucial match will be the world number 9, Petra Kvitova, who has also enjoyed a relatively straightforward path to the fourth round. It is likely that this encounter will be the first true test for both players, as they will face each other in a highly competitive battle. With their rankings and performances thus far, this promises to be an exciting and closely contested match.

When will Ons Jabeur vs Petra Kvitova be played?

The match for the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon between Ons Jabeur and Petra Kvitova will take place this Monday, July 10 at 10:25 AM.

Ons Jabeur vs Petra Kvitova: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:25 AM

CT: 9:25 AM

MT: 8:25 AM

PT: 7:25 AM

How to watch Ons Jabeur vs Petra Kvitova

This match for the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon between Ons Jabeur and Petra Kvitova can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel, ESPN.