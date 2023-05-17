The 2023 Italian Open has been full of surprises, so this game has one of the top remaining candidates. This time Stefanos Tsitsipas will meet Borna Coric in the quarterfinals. Read along to know more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Tsitsipas probably appears as the biggest favorite after the shocking eliminations of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. The Greekhas shown for years that he can be a title contender in any tournament that he plays on clay. He defeated Nuno Borges, Lorenzo Sonego, and Lorenzo Musetti.

Coric has taken full advantage of Alcaraz’s loss in his side of the draw to make it to the final eight. He beat Thiago Monteiro, Roberto Carballes Baena, and Fabian Marozsan in his way to this round. Their head-to-head has the Croatian 3-2 ahead of the Greek in five games.

When will Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Borna Coric be played?

Stefanos Tsitsipas will clash with Borna Coric in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Italian Open this Thursday, May 18. The game will be played at the center court.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Borna Coric: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

*Not before

How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Borna Coric in the US

The game between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Borna Coric in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Italian Open will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel is the other option.