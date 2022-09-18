Stefanos Tsitsipas has become one of best Greek players in tennis at such young age. Find out here, his profile information such as his age, height, girlfriend, net worth, and social media.

Stefanos Tsitsipas became the highest-ranked Greek player in the ATP history as a 23-year-old. This milestone clinched by the Greek player put a lot of pressure on his shoulders at such a young age that didn't helped him to play better.

In fact, as the current tour is closing out, Tsitsipas is ranked World. No.6 at the ATP, which its not bad, but could have been better. Also, last year he clinched two semifinals games out of the four Grand Slams of the season. However, this year, Tsitsipas only made it to the Australian Open semifinals.

Also, this year, Tsitsipas made it to the Italian Open and Cincinnati Masters finals, but fell short both times. First to Novak Djokovic, then to Borna Coric. However, this is just a tiny bit of his entire profile information.

How old is Stefanos Tsitsipas?

Stefanos Tsitsipas was born on August 12, 1998 in Athens, Greece. According to astrologers, the 24-year-old tennis player's zodiac sign is Leo. Tsitipas had his highest ranking on August, 2021 when he was World No.3 at the ATP ranking.

How tall is Stefanos Tsitsipas?

According to the Association of Tennis Professionals' website, Tsitsipas is listed 6-foot-4 tall, and weighs 198 pounds. At such a young age, his quickness and ability has made him one of the toughest tennis players in the men's singles tour.

Who is Stefanos Tsitsipas' girlfriend?

Stefanos Tsitsipas has been dating Theodora Petelas for about three years, according to multiple reports. However, she appeared for the first time ever on Tsitsipas' Instagram account on March, 2022. Petelas is a 27-year-old junior strategist for a marketing agency.

How much is Stefanos Tsitsipas' net worth?

According to the Association of Tennis Professionals' website, Stefanos Tsitsipas has earned $20,525,795 through his professional tennis career since 2016. In fact, just in 2022, he's got $4,245,609 in prize money already So, Tsitsipas' net worth is currently between $20 million-dollars and $25 million-dollars, due to indisclosed endorsments deals he has.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' social media

As one of the youngest players in the Association of Tennis Professionals', Tsitsipas owns a Facebook page, a Twitter, and Instagram accounts. In fact, where he posts the most is on Twitter, not only about his tennis career, but about his personal life as well. You can follow him @steftsitsipas. Then, on Instagram is where Tsitsipas shares more about his day-to-day life, follow him @stefanostsitsipas98.