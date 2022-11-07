Lorenzo Musetti is part of the Next Generation of the ATP as well as the Italian tennis. Find out here all of his complete profile information including his age, height, girlfriend, parents, and social media.

The past two years have skyrocketed Lorenzo Musetti's promising professional career in tennis. For example, he made a huge second-year in pro level, which took him to play a Grand Slam QF match against Novak Djokovic in 2021. Also, he made his debut in the Next Gen ATP Finals, which placed him among the best prospects for the upcoming young tennis players in the tour.

Musetti's currently ranked World No. 23 at the ATP Tour ranking. Also, he won over Carlos Alcaraz in his first-ever ATP Tour final game in the Hamburg Open, in 2022. And he beat Matteo Berrettini in another final game at the 2022 Naples Open, to be where he's at in the ranking right now. Two titles for the younster.

To top it all off, Musetti will make his second consecutive participation in the Next Gen ATP Finals, and because Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner withdrew from the tournament, the Italian is listed as one of the favorites to clinch the championship, with the American Brandon Nakashima.

How old is Lorenzo Musetti?

Lorenzo Musetti was born on March 3, 2002 in Carrara, Italy. His current residence is in Monte Carlo, Monaco. According to astrologers, Musetti's zodiac sign is Pisces. He is currently among the best Italian prospects in professional tennis.

How tall is Lorenzo Musetti?

According to the ATP Tour website, Lorenzo Musetti is listed as a 6-foot-1 tennis player, which in centimeters is 185cm. As well, the website lists Musetti's current weight as 172 pounds, or 78 kilograms in the metric system.

Who is Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend?

Lorenzo Musetti admitted he was in a serious relationship with a girl awhile ago, in an interview for Gazzetta Dello Sport. Also, he stated his current status is focus on his professional career in tennis. Since then, the Italian 20-year-old hasn't been seen with anyone else.

Who are Lorenzo Musetti's parents?

Inspired by Roger Federer to play tennis, Lorenzo Musetti has different role models in his life. The main two are his parents. His father Francesco, who is a marble producer, and his mother, Sabrina, who is a secretary. Also, Musetti lists his grandfather as his hero.

Lorenzo Musetti's social media

Lorenzo Musetti is part of the newest generation of tennis. Which means he grew up with social media as the main channel of comunication. In fact, he's got two main social media accounts, including Instagram, and Twitter. On his Twitter (Lorenzo1Musetti) he's not a heavy user, but still he's got 4,929 followers. While on Instagram (lore_musetti), he updates constantly to his 231,000 followers.