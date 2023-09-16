Watch Tennessee vs Florida for FREE in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Tennessee play against Florida today in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. After a disappointing defeat in the first week of the season, the local team is eager to embark on a quest for recovery.. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Tennessee vs Floridaonline free in the US on Fubo]

The Volunteers won the first two games of the season to build a winning streak that looks strong after winning against Virginia 49-13 and against Austin Peay 30-13.

The Gators could do nothing to avoid a loss to No. 14 Utah during Week 1, that game ending 11-24, but recently they routed McNeese 49-7 in what was a much-needed win to lift the roster’s spirits.

When will Tennessee vs Florida be played?

Tennessee and Florida play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season today, September 16 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. The home team does not want to lose any more games this year.

Tennessee vs Florida: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Tennessee vs Florida in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Tennessee and Florida at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville on Saturday, September 16, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.