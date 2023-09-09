Watch Texas vs Alabama for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Texas and Alabama meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Two big teams face off in a big game. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Texas vs Alabama online free in the US on Fubo]

The Longhorns won the first game of the season at home against Rice 37-10, it was an expected victory but the home plate was not as lethal as predicted.

Alabama as big favorites did what they had to do during Week 1 and won against Middle Tennessee at home by 56-17. They will play their first conference game against Ole Miss on September 23.

When will Texas vs Alabama be played?

Texas and Alabama play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, September 9 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. It is likely that this will be a heavy game and will end with a score below 55 points.

Texas vs Alabama: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 AM

How to watch Texas vs Alabama in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Texas and Alabama at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, September 9, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.