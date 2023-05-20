Watch Third Round of 2023 PGA Championship online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The 2023 PGA Championship, Third Round, is part of the PGA, European and Japan Tour. This golf event will take place at Oak Hill Country Club – East Course in New York. This year the tournament could have a playoff again. Here is all the detailed information about this GOLF event including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

This tournament is not only among one of the best golf events in the country but it is likely that another local golfer, American, will win the PGA Championship again.

Justin Thomas is the defending champion, but it’s unlikely he’ll be able to defend his title this year, and worst of all, World No. 1 Jon Rahm isn’t a favorite to win either.

When will 2023 PGA Championship Third Round be played?

The Third Round of the 2023 PGA Championship will start on Saturday, May 20 at Oak Hill Country Club – East Course in New York.

2023 PGA Championship Third Round: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:10 AM

CT: 7:10 AM

MT: 6:10 AM

PT: 5:10 AM

2023 PGA Championship Third Round: Tee times

8:10 AM (ET) – Mark Hubbard, Rikuya Hoshino

8:20 AM (ET) – Yannick Paul, Denny McCarthy

8:30 AM (ET) – Jordan Spieth, Lee Hodges

8:40 AM (ET) – Justin Thomas, Zach Johnson

8:50 AM (ET) – Patrick Rodgers, Kazuki Higa

9 AM (ET) – Alex Smalley, Thomas Detry

9:10 AM (ET) – Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson

9:20 AM (ET) – Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

9:30 AM (ET) – Taylor Montgomery, Thomas Pieters

9:40 AM (ET) – Adrian Meronk, Dean Burmester

10 AM (ET) – Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm

10:10 AM (ET) – Thirston Lawrence, Tom Hoge

10:20 AM (ET) – Xander Schauffele, Ben Taylor

10:30 AM (ET) – Chez Reavie, Lucas Herbert

10:40 AM (ET) – Taylor Moore, Pablo Larrazabal

10:50 AM (ET) – Sam Stevens, Padraig Harrington

11 AM (ET) – Joel Dahmen, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:10 AM (ET) – Adam Hadwin, Matt Wallace

11:20 AM (ET) – Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa

11:30 AM (ET) – Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood

11:40 AM (ET) – Hayden Buckley, Sihwan Kim

12 PM (ET) – Sahith Theegala, J.T. Poston

12:10 PM (ET) – Stephan Jaeger, Victor Perez

12:20 PM (ET) – Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott

12:30 PM (ET) – Beau Hossler, Kurt Kitayama

12:40 PM (ET) – K.H. Lee, Harold Varner III

12:50 PM (ET) – Eric Cole, Ryan Fox

1 PM (ET) – Patrick Cantlay, Mito Pereira

1:10 PM (ET) – Cam Davis, Dustin Johnson

1:20 PM (ET) – Keegan Bradley, Matt NeSmith

1:40 PM (ET) – Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy

1:50 PM (ET) – Min Woo Lee, Adam Svensson

2 PM (ET) – Sepp Straka, Keith Mitchell

2:10 PM (ET) – Justin Rose, Michael Block

2:20 PM (ET) – Callum Tarren, Taylor Pendrith

2:30 PM (ET) – Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka

2:40 PM (ET) – Viktor Hovland, Justin Suh

2:50 PM (ET) – Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners

How to watch 2023 PGA Championship Third Round in the US

This Third Round for the 2023 PGA Championship at the Oak Hill Country Club – East Course in New York on Saturday, May 20, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.