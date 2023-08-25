Watch United States vs New Zealand for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Matchday 1 of the 2023 FIBA World Cup will have the most talented roster against a much less powerful rival. This confrontation is going to see the United States facing New Zealand. Learn more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch United States vs New Zealand online free in the US on Fubo]

The United States are the obvious championship contenders every time an international competition comes around, even though this time they don’t have the best players available. However, their exhibition games showed how dominant they can be when they are focused.

New Zealand are going to see the toughest opponent in group C right from the beginning, which could be a good thing for them to properly direct their energy. The goal for them should be to stay competitive when they meet the other teams, Greece and Jordan.

When will United States vs New Zealand be played?

The United States will encounter New Zealand on Matchday 1 of the 2023 FIBA World Cup this Saturday, August 26. The game will be played at Mall of Asia Arena, in Manila, Philippines.

United States vs New Zealand: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:40 AM

CT: 7:40 AM

MT: 6:40 AM

PT: 5:40 AM

How to watch United States vs New Zealand in the US

The next matchup between the United States and New Zealand on Matchday 1 of the 2023 FIBA World Cup will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN2 is the other option.