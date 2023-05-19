Yelena Rybakina will play against Jelena Ostapenko for the 2023 Italian Open semifinal. Here you can find all you need to know about this tennis match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Yelena Rybakina vs Jeļena Ostapenko online free in the US on Fubo]

The world number 7, the Kazakh Yelena Rybakina, has just eliminated the world number 1, Iga Swiantek, in the quarterfinals, in a match that was very even and had to be defined in the third set, but after 2- 2 the Polish could not continue and lost her match by retirement.

Now Rybakina has a great opportunity ahead of her as she is the highest ranked player still in the tournament. Her rival will be the Latvian number 20 in the world Jelena Ostapenko, who had a difficult quarterfinal match against the Spanish Badosa and now will seek to reach the final.

When will Yelena Rybakina vs Jeļena Ostapenko be played?

The match for the 2023 Italian Open semifinal between Yelena Rybakina and Jeļena Ostapenko will take place today, May 19 at 1:00 AM (ET).

Yelena Rybakina vs Jeļena Ostapenko: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Yelena Rybakina vs Jeļena Ostapenko

This match for the 2023 Italian Open semifinal between Yelena Rybakina and Jeļena Ostapenko can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis TV.