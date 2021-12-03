Western Kentucky against UTSA play for the Conference USA Championship title at Alamodome for the Week 14 of the 2021 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Western Kentucky (8-4) and UTSA (11-1) play for the Conference USA Championship title in Week 14 of the 2021 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Alamodome on December 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM (ET). It is not a top ranked game but it is worth it. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Hilltoppers are not in the Top 25, but they did win the CUSA East Division title with 7 wins and a single loss. Western Kentucky's only loss in the conference was against today's rivals, UTSA.

It is unfair that the UTSA Roadrunners are not in the Top 25 Ap Poll for the College Football Playoff, but their schedule was too weak to consider the team for the next CFP edition. But so far the Roadrunners have won 11 of 12 games, they ruthlessly dominated the West Division.

Western Kentucky vs UTSA: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 3, 2021.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas.

Western Kentucky vs UTSA: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Western Kentucky vs UTSA: Storylines

Western Kentucky lost four consecutive games after Week 1 against Army 35-38, Indiana 31-33, Michigan State 31-48 and UTSA 46-52. That loss against UTSA was on October 9 during Week 5 of the regular season. It was a heavy game with a first half in favor of the visitors, UTSA, by 28-24. In the second half, the home team, could do nothing to stop the offensive power of the Roadrunners and lost the game by 52-46. Western Kentucky's offensive line is scoring 43.2 points per game as the second best of the season.

UTSA Roadrunners won 11 games this season and the team's only loss was against North Texas 23-45 on the road in Week 12. Prior to that loss they had won one of the toughest games of the season against UAB by 34-31. The Roadrunners advantage for this game is the home field as they won all 6 home games of the regular season. UTSA Roadrunners are scoring an average of 36.9 points per game and the team's defense is allowing 22.2 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Western Kentucky vs UTSA in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Week 14 game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options available in the US are CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Western Kentucky vs UTSA: Predictions And Odds

Western Kentucky are favorites for this game with -3.5 points to cover and -160 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good offense but the last time the home team won against the visitors was on November 22, 2014. UTSA Roadrunners are underdogs with + 3.5 ATS and +150 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 73 points. The best pick for this College Football game is: UTSA +3.5.



FanDuel Western Kentucky -3.5 / -160 Totals 73 UTSA +3.5 / +150

* Odds via FanDuel