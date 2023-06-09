The final of the 2023 French Open will have the defending champion in front of a surprising presence. This game has Iga Swiatek playing Karolina Muchova to see who gets the title. Read more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova online free in the US on Fubo]

Swiatek got to France as the main candidate and she has met the expectations so far. She had an injury at the Italian Open, but that hasn’t been a problem considering she didn’t lose a single set. Her resume has two Roland Garros titles, so she knows what it takes to win a Grand Slam.

Muchova has been a huge prediction-breaker getting to the final being ranked 43rd. It was especially her last matchup what took every headline because she defeated N°2 Aryna Sabalenka 7-5 in the third set despite being 2-5, including a saved match point. She is 1-0 in their head-to-head for a game played in 2019 at the Prague Open, when Swiatek still wasn’t the player she is now.

When will Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova be played?

Iga Swiatek will meet with Karolina Muchova in the final of the 2023 French Open this Saturday, June 10. The game will be played at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova in the US

The game between Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova in the final of the 2023 French Open will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel and NBC are the other options.