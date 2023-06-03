It has been an exciting season in the NHL, but the best is yet to come. This Stanley Cup final will be special because neither the Vegas Golden Knights nor the Florida Panthers have ever won the title. Every time a new team can become a champion, the excitement rises.

The Golden Knights had a great run to begin their short history as a franchise. They were introduced to the league in the 2017-2018 season, when they reached the final in their inaugural year. However, they are looking for revenge considering they lost it 4-1 to the Washington Capitals.

The Panthers are also going for their first championship. They have already been in the final in 1996, but they haven’t been in the last series again since them. That time they were defeated 4-0 by the Colorado Avalanche, so they will be looking to make history.

2023 Stanley Cup Final Schedule: Vegas Golden Knights vs Florida Panthers

Game 1: Saturday, June 3 – 8:00 PM (ET) in Las Vegas

Game 2: Monday, June 5 – 8:00 PM (ET) in Las Vegas

Game 3: Thursday, June 8 – 8:00 PM (ET) in Florida

Game 4: Saturday, June 10 – 8:00 PM (ET) in Florida

Game 5: Tuesday, June 13 – 8:00 PM (ET) in Las Vegas*

Game 6: Friday, June 16 – 8:00 PM (ET) in Florida*

Game 7: Monday, June 19 – 8:00 PM (ET) in Las Vegas*

*If necessary

How to watch the Stanley Cup Final 2023 in the US

The Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers will be broadcast in the US on TNT, TBS (except game 5), truTV, SN, CBC, and TVAS.