The time has come for one of the best international tournaments, the best national hockey teams are ready to play for the big title in what will be a top notch event. Check here all the details.

The IIHF Men's World Championship is back for the 2023 edition where the biggest favorites play to reach the final. This time there are 16 national teams that will be divided into two groups.

Among the big favorites are United States, they will be in Group A along with Sweden and Denmark, which are also considered lethal. Finland are the defending champions.

In 2022 things were not good for United States, they reached the semi-finals where they lost against Finland 3-4 and also lost the third place game against Czech Republic.

TV Channel to watch the 2023 IIHF Men's World Championship

The official channel in the United States to watch the championship is ESPN+ and NHL Network, both companies have the broadcasting rights in the country. The best thing is that both channels have live streaming service.

Group Standings of the 2023 IIHF Men's World Championship

The tournament is divided into two groups, being Group A the one that has one of the most attractive games on May 12 with the game between Finland vs United States and that same Sweden vs Germany.

Each group has eight teams, with the first four spots qualifying for the quarter-finals while the last spot within the groups will be relegated to the 2024 Division I A.

Group A

Pos Team Pld W OTW OTL L GF GA GD Pts Qualification or relegation 1 Finland (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Quarterfinals 2 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Austria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Hungary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Relegation to 2024 Division I A

Group B

Pos Team Pld W OTW OTL L GF GA GD Pts Qualification or relegation 1 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Quarterfinals 2 Czechia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Slovakia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Latvia (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Norway 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Kazakhstan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Slovenia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Relegation to 2024 Division I A

Important dates during the championship

The group stage games begin on May 12 and will not stop until May 23 so that two days later on May 25 the playoff round begins with the Quarter-finals.

The semi-finals will be played on May 27, while the big final and game for third place will take place on May 28.

USA Roster

The players that will represent the US national hockey team are mostly NHL players with some small exceptions like some college players. United States have not won an IIHF Men's World Championship since 1960, they have only two titles, the first was in 1933.

Their head coach is David Quinn, he has experience as an NHL head coach with the Rangers and Sharks, as well as experience within the NCAA with Boston University.

No. Pos. Name Height Birthdate Team 1 G Casey DeSmith 1.83 m (6 ft 0 in) 13 August 1991 (aged 31) Pittsburgh Penguins 3 D Henry Thrun 1.88 m (6 ft 2 in) 12 March 2001 (aged 22) San Jose Sharks 4 D Connor Mackey 1.88 m (6 ft 2 in) 12 September 1996 (aged 26) Arizona Coyotes 7 D Ronnie Attard 1.93 m (6 ft 4 in) 20 March 1999 (aged 24) Lehigh Valley Phantoms 9 F Sammy Walker 1.78 m (5 ft 10 in) 7 June 1999 (aged 23) Iowa Wild 10 F Drew O'Connor 1.91 m (6 ft 3 in) 9 June 1998 (aged 24) Pittsburgh Penguins 11 F Luke Tuch 1.88 m (6 ft 2 in) 7 March 2002 (aged 21) Boston Terriers 12 D Dylan Samberg 1.93 m (6 ft 4 in) 24 January 1999 (aged 24) Winnipeg Jets 13 F Nick Bonino (C) 1.85 m (6 ft 1 in) 20 April 1988 (aged 35) Pittsburgh Penguins 15 D Scott Perunovich 1.78 m (5 ft 10 in) 18 August 1998 (aged 24) Springfield Thunderbirds 17 F T. J. Tynan 1.75 m (5 ft 9 in) 25 February 1992 (aged 31) Ontario Reign 19 F Cutter Gauthier 1.88 m (6 ft 2 in) 19 January 2004 (aged 19) Boston College Eagles 20 D Lane Hutson 1.75 m (5 ft 9 in) 14 February 2004 (aged 19) Boston Terriers 21 F Sean Farrell 1.75 m (5 ft 9 in) 2 November 2001 (aged 21) Montreal Canadiens 22 F Anders Bjork 1.83 m (6 ft 0 in) 5 August 1996 (aged 26) Chicago Blackhawks 25 D Nick Perbix 1.88 m (6 ft 2 in) 15 June 1998 (aged 24) Tampa Bay Lightning 27 F Matthew Coronato 1.78 m (5 ft 10 in) 14 November 2002 (aged 20) Calgary Flames 29 G Drew Commesso 1.88 m (6 ft 2 in) 19 July 2002 (aged 20) Rockford IceHogs 40 G Cal Petersen 1.85 m (6 ft 1 in) 19 October 1994 (aged 28) Ontario Reign 56 F Rocco Grimaldi 1.68 m (5 ft 6 in) 8 February 1993 (aged 30) Rockford IceHogs 83 F Conor Garland (AC) 1.78 m (5 ft 10 in) 11 March 1996 (aged 27) Vancouver Canucks 89 F Alex Tuch (AC) 1.93 m (6 ft 4 in) 10 May 1996 (aged 27) Buffalo Sabres 91 F Carter Mazur 1.83 m (6 ft 0 in) 28 March 2002 (aged 21) Grand Rapids Griffins

C = Captain, AC = Alternate Captain