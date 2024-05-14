Alexander Zverev will face Taylor Fritz in the 2024 Italian Open quarterfinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Where to Watch Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz Live for free in the USA: 2024 Italian Open

Alexander Zverev is set to take on Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Italian Open. For fans eagerly anticipating every moment of this pivotal match, here are all the essential details, including the precise date, start time, and a range of options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

[Watch Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The quarterfinals of the 2024 Italian Open promise to be highly intense, featuring four intriguing matches. However, undoubtedly the most anticipated is the clash between two title contenders. On one side stands the tournament’s main favorite, Alexander Zverev. The German has progressed steadily and aims to maintain his high level to secure a spot in the semifinals.

His opponent will be the great hope of the American tennis fans, Taylor Fritz, who has also displayed remarkable form thus far, particularly evident in the third set of the fourth round against Dimitrov. Fritz hopes to challenge the top favorite in this Italian Open and advance further to the semifinals.

When will the Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz match be played?

The quarterfinal match of the 2024 Italian Open between Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz will take place this Wednesday, May 15 at 2:30 PM (ET) estimated time.

Alexander Zverev (GER) – IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the quarterfinal of the 2024 Italian Open final between Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz can be watched on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.