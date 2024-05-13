Bulgaria face off against Netherlands for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League Week 1. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Bulgaria and Netherlands will face each other for Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League Week 1.

It’s the inaugural match for a team aiming to regain its former prowess. Bulgaria is coming off a dismal performance in the last edition of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League, managing only two victories while enduring ten defeats. This performance is particularly disappointing for a team that has delivered better results in the past.

However, this year, they are determined to turn things around. Yet, they face a tough challenge as they take on the Netherlands, a team with a more promising track record. Despite this, the Netherlands also suffered elimination in the quarterfinals of the previous tournament, finishing with a 5-7 record. Clearly, both teams have ample room for improvement.

When will the Bulgaria vs Netherlands match be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 1 between Bulgaria and Netherlands will be played this Tuesday, May 14 at 10:00 AM (ET).

Bulgaria national team – IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Bulgaria vs Netherlands: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Bulgaria vs Netherlands in the USA

This 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 1 game between Bulgaria and Netherlands will be broadcast in the United States on: Volleyball World TV.