Bulgaria and Netherlands will face each other for Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 1. Explore the crucial details, including the match date, kick-off time, and various streaming options customized for viewers in the United States, all conveniently accessible right here.
It’s the inaugural match for a team aiming to regain its former prowess. Bulgaria is coming off a dismal performance in the last edition of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League, managing only two victories while enduring ten defeats. This performance is particularly disappointing for a team that has delivered better results in the past.
However, this year, they are determined to turn things around. Yet, they face a tough challenge as they take on the Netherlands, a team with a more promising track record. Despite this, the Netherlands also suffered elimination in the quarterfinals of the previous tournament, finishing with a 5-7 record. Clearly, both teams have ample room for improvement.
When will the Bulgaria vs Netherlands match be played?
The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 1 between Bulgaria and Netherlands will be played this Tuesday, May 14 at 10:00 AM (ET).
Bulgaria vs Netherlands: Time by State in the USA
ET: 10:00 AM
CT: 9:00 AM
MT: 8:00 AM
PT: 7:00 AM
How to watch Bulgaria vs Netherlands in the USA
This 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 1 game between Bulgaria and Netherlands will be broadcast in the United States on: Volleyball World TV.