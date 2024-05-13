China face South Korea for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League Week 1. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

China compete against South Korea for Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League Week 1.

None other than the runner-up of the last tournament, China, features in this year’s competition. They aim to replicate the remarkable performance they displayed in the 2023 edition, albeit falling short of claiming the title.

During that event, Turkey emerged as formidable opponents, and now China harbors hopes of exacting their long-awaited revenge. Their adversaries will be South Korea, who finished at the bottom of the standings in the previous tournament with 12 losses and no victories. Naturally, this year, they are determined to enhance such dismal statistics.

When will the China vs South Korea match be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 1 between China and South Korea will be played this Tuesday, May 14 at 4:30 PM (ET).

China vs South Korea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch China vs South Korea in the USA

This 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 1 game between China and South Korea will be broadcast in the United States on: Volleyball World TV.