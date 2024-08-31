Trending topics:
Where to watch Clemson vs Georgia live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

Clemson kick off the 2024 College Football season with a highly anticipated Week 1 showdown against Georgia. Here's everything you need to know about when, where, and how to catch the live coverage of this must-see clash.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton
© IMAGO / Newscom WorldGeorgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton

By Leonardo Herrera

Clemson are set to kick off the 2024 College Football season with a high-stakes Week 1 clash against Georgia. Fans can get all the essential information, from the match date and start time to live streaming options, ensuring they won’t miss a second of what promises to be an electrifying contest.

A highly anticipated Week 1 clash is on the horizon as Georgia, having dropped only two games over the past three college football seasons, looks to extend its incredible unbeaten streak in season openers. The Bulldogs haven’t lost an opening weekend game since their defeat to Clemson in 2013, a record that underscores their dominance in recent years.

As the Tigers gear up to face this formidable opponent, they know the challenge ahead is significant. This matchup sets the stage for what could be an unforgettable start to the college football season, with both teams eager to make an early statement.

When will the Clemson vs Georgia match be played?

Clemson launch their 2024 College Football season with an exciting Week 1 showdown against Georgia this Saturday, August 31st, with kickoff slated for 12:00 PM (ET).

Phil Mafah of Clemson is contratulated by his teammates – IMAGO / Newscom World

Clemson vs Georgia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM
CT: 11:00 AM
MT: 10:00 AM
PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Clemson vs Georgia in the USA

Catch the highly anticipated 2024 College Football showdown between Clemson and Georgia, streaming live on Fubo with a free trial, and also available to watch on ABC.

