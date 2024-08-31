Where to watch Fresno State vs Michigan live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

Fresno State play against Michigan in a Week 1 matchup of the 2024 College Football season. Don’t miss a minute of the action—here’s your complete guide on when and where to watch this exciting game live.

Fresno State are set to face Michigan in one of the marquee matchups of Week 1 in the 2024 college football season, a must-watch game for fans eager for early-season excitement. With anticipation building, key details like the date, kickoff time, and live streaming options will be provided, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action.

The Michigan Wolverines, reigning national champions, are set to kick off their title defense with a statement game against Fresno State on Saturday, August 31, 2024. After a flawless 15-0 season where they averaged an impressive 35.9 points per game while holding opponents to just 10.4, the Wolverines enter the matchup as heavy favorites, eager to continue their dominance.

On the other side, Fresno State come into the game following a successful season of their own, highlighted by a New Mexico Bowl victory and a solid 9-4 record. The Bulldogs showcased a balanced attack, averaging 30.5 points per game on offense and allowing 23.5 on defense. However, they face a daunting challenge as underdogs against a Wolverines team with eyes set on another championship run.

When will the Fresno State vs Michigan match be played?

Fresno State face off against Michigan this Saturday, August 31st, in a highly anticipated Week 1 clash to kick off the 2024 college football season, with the game set to begin at 7:30 PM (ET).

Fresno State Bulldogs defensive lineman Devo Bridges – IMAGO / Newscom World

Fresno State vs Michigan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Fresno State vs Michigan in the USA

The 2024 college football showdown between Fresno State and Michigan is shaping up to be a must-watch event. Fans can catch all the action live on NBC, Peacock, and Fubo, with a free trial available for those looking to stream the game.

