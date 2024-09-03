Where to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs Frances Tiafoe live for free in the USA: 2024 US Open

Grigor Dimitrov clashes against Frances Tiafoe in the 2024 US Open quarterfinals. Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action, including when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

Grigor Dimitrov is gearing up to face Frances Tiafoe in the 2024 US Open quarterfinals, promising an electrifying matchup that tennis fans won’t want to miss. With the match date, start time, and live streaming options readily available, viewers in the USA can catch every moment of this much-anticipated showdown.

[Watch Grigor Dimitrov vs Frances Tiafoe online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The excitement among the local crowd for a homegrown champion in the 2024 US Open remains strong, with Frances Tiafoe leading the charge. Tiafoe’s impressive victory over Alexei Popyrin in the fourth round, a player who had earlier eliminated Novak Djokovic, has only fueled the hopes of American tennis fans eager to see him go all the way.

However, Tiafoe faces a formidable challenge in the quarterfinals against Grigor Dimitrov, who has been in excellent form, particularly in his dominant win over Andrey Rublev in the previous round. While Dimitrov enters the match as the favorite, Tiafoe will have the advantage of a supportive home crowd as he aims to secure a spot in the tournament’s final four.

When will the Grigor Dimitrov vs Frances Tiafoe match be played?

Grigor Dimitrov is set to take on Frances Tiafoe in the 2024 US Open quarterfinals this Tuesday, September 3rd, with the match scheduled to begin at 8:15 PM (ET).

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria – IMAGO / Cover-Images

Grigor Dimitrov vs Frances Tiafoe: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

see also US Open 2024: Matthew McConaughey and Julia Roberts share their love for Frances Tiafoe

How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs Frances Tiafoe in the USA

Don’t miss the electrifying 2024 US Open clash between Grigor Dimitrov and Frances Tiafoe, streaming live on Fubo (free trial). For comprehensive coverage, tune in to ABC and ESPN, or stream the action on Sling TV.

Advertisement