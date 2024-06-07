Iga Swiatek plays against Jasmine Paolini in the 2024 French Open final. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Where to watch Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini live for free in the USA: 2024 French Open final

Iga Swiatek will face off against Jasmine Paolini in what will be the 2024 French Open final. Find out here all the essential details about this match, including the exact date, start time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

The match most anticipated by women’s tennis fans has arrived. The second Grand Slam of the year will be decided with a final that promises to be exciting. On one side is a familiar face, the player most seen by tennis fans in recent clay tournaments: the Polish star Iga Swiatek. The world number 1 is once again in the final and wants to demonstrate why she is currently the best player in the world.

Her opponent will be Jasmine Paolini, who has shown great composure in this tournament. The Italian knows that facing Swiatek will be a challenge, but she is confident she can pull off a surprise, just as she did in the quarterfinals against Elena Rybakina and the semifinals against Mirra Andreeva.

When will the Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini match be played?

The final match of the 2024 French Open between Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini will take place this Saturday, June 8 at 9:00 AM (ET).

Jasmine Paolini of Italy – IMAGO / Xinhua

Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the final of the 2024 French Open between Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini can be watched on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.