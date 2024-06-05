Mirra Andreeva is taking the tennis world by storm very early in her career. Get to know more about the Russian sensation here.

Another promising player is making her way to the top in front of the tennis community’s eyes. We’re talking about Mirra Andreeva, who is already giving a lot to talk about as a teenager.

The Russian sensation had a breakout performance at the 2023 Australian Open Juniors, making it all the way to the finals to finish as that year’s runner-up in the girls’ singles event.

But that was just the beginning for a young player who seems to have greater things in store for the future. Here, get to know more about Andreeva, a name that will probably become familiar sooner rather than later.

How old is Mirra Andreeva?

Born on April 27, 2007 in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, Mirra Andreeva is 17 years old. While many athletes are just getting started at that age, Andreeva was already among the top 100 in the WTA rankings by the age of 16.

Aryna Sabalenka and Mirra Andreeva shake hands after the Women’s Singles Quarter Final match on Day 11 at Roland Garros on June 05, 2024 in Paris, France.

How tall is Mirra Andreeva?

Mirra Andreeva is 5 feet and 9 inches tall (1.75 m). At the moment of writing this article, her highest ranking was world No. 33, achieved in February 12, 2024), with six ITF titles to her name.

Who are Mirra Andreeva’s parents?

While there is no information about her father, Mirra Andreeva’s mother Raisa is given credit for introducing her daughters to tennis, with Mirra’s sister Erika also playing the sport at a professional level.

Who is Mirra Andreeva’s coach?

Having moved from her native Krasnoyarsk to Moscow in order to pursue a career in tennis, Mirra Andreeva eventually moved to Cannes in 2022 to train at the Elite Tennis Center on the watch of Jean-René Lisnard and Jean-Christophe Faurel.

Mirra Andreeva plays a backhand in the Junior Girls’ Singles Final against Alina Korneeva during day 13 of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.

However, Andreeva announced a coaching update in January 2024 while in Australia, hiring Spanish legend and 1994 Wimbledon winner Conchita Martinez as her coach.

Does Mirra Andreeva have social media accounts?

Mirra Andreeva is active on her Instagram account (@_mirraandreeva_), which boasts an impressive 211K followers.