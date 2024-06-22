Jannik Sinner will face off against Hubert Hurkacz in the 2024 Halle Open final. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Jannik Sinner goes up against Hubert Hurkacz in the 2024 Halle Open final. Discover all the essential details about this match, including the exact date, start time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

[Watch Jannik Sinner vs Hubert Hurkacz online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This is the final match of one of the most significant tournaments leading up to Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the year. Following his defeat in the Roland Garros semi-finals to Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner is focused on preparing thoroughly for the tournament at the renowned “Cathedral of Tennis.”

The Italian now has the opportunity to become a champion at an ATP 500 event. To achieve this, he must overcome Hubert Hurkacz, who, despite not being the favorite against the current world number one, is confident in his ability to replicate his stellar performance from the semi-finals against Zverev and surprise Sinner.

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Hubert Hurkacz match be played?

The final match of the 2024 Halle Open between Jannik Sinner and Hubert Hurkacz will take place this Sunday, June 23 at 8:00 AM (ET).

Hubert Hurkacz of Poland – IMAGO / pepphoto

Jannik Sinner vs Hubert Hurkacz: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Hubert Hurkacz in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the final of the 2024 Halle Open between Jannik Sinner and Hubert Hurkacz on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.