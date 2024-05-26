Stanislas Wawrinka will face Andy Murray in the 2024 French Open first round. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Stanislas Wawrinka is set to take on Andy Murray in the first round of the 2024 French Open. For fans eagerly awaiting every moment of this pivotal match, here are all the essential details, including the precise date, start time, and a variety of options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

It’s undoubtedly a clash of legends. Two players square off, whose present circumstances may differ, but both have left indelible marks on the tennis circuit. These players are none other than Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray.

On the British side, he was once considered part of the “Fantastic Four” alongside Nadal, Djokovic, and Federer, although injuries later hampered what promised to be a stellar career. Meanwhile, the Swiss clinched the French Open title during the era dominated by “Rafa” Nadal, a testament to his exceptional skill. These two titans of the sport now meet, with only one advancing to the second round.

When will the Stanislas Wawrinka vs Andy Murray match be played?

The first round match of the 2024 French Open between Stanislas Wawrinka and Andy Murray will take place this Sunday, May 26 at 2:15 PM (ET).

Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland – IMAGO / Buzzi

Stanislas Wawrinka vs Andy Murray: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:15 PM

CT: 1:15 PM

MT: 12:15 PM

PT: 11:15 AM

How to watch Stanislas Wawrinka vs Andy Murray in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the first round of the 2024 French Open between Stanislas Wawrinka and Andy Murray can be watched on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.