Where to watch Temple vs Oklahoma live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

Temple face off against Oklahoma in Week 1 of the 2024 College Football season, setting the stage for an exciting showdown. Fans won’t want to miss any of the action, and they can get all the essential details, including the game date, start time, and live streaming options, to ensure they’re ready for kickoff.

The 2024 College Football season has officially kicked off, and fans across the nation are buzzing with excitement. With a fresh slate of games ahead, supporters are eager to see their teams battle it out on the gridiron, watch emerging stars take the spotlight, and experience the unmatched intensity that defines college football.

In this opening matchup, Oklahoma enter as the heavy favorite, with expectations sky-high for a commanding performance. Temple, on the other hand, faces an uphill battle, with the odds stacked against them. However, they’ll be looking to defy expectations and deliver a major upset as they kick off their season.

When will the Temple vs Oklahoma match be played?

In the kicking off the 2024 College Football season, Temple face Oklahoma in a Week 1 game this Friday, August 30th, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 PM (ET).

Temple vs Oklahoma: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Temple vs Oklahoma in the USA

Catch the thrilling 2024 College Football matchup between Temple and Oklahoma live on Fubo, where you can start with a free trial. The game will also be available on ESPN.