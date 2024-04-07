UConn Huskies will play against Purdue Boilermakers 2024 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament final. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch UConn Huskies vs Purdue Boilermakers Live in the USA: 2024 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament final

Prepare for an exhilarating showdown as the UConn Huskies and Purdue Boilermakers clash to crown the champions of the 2024 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament. Discover essential details including the game date, start time, and a curated list of streaming platforms ideal for viewers in the United States.

Get ready for the highly anticipated showdown of the 2024 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament. Witness the clash of the top-performing universities of the season in a duel brimming with intensity and raw emotion. On one side stands the formidable UConn Huskies, reigning supreme in the East regional and showcasing unwavering strength throughout their journey to the final.

However, their ultimate test awaits as they go head-to-head against the powerhouse Purdue Boilermakers, dominant in the Midwest regional and displaying exceptional prowess in the playoffs. With two teams of such caliber, expect nothing short of a spectacular display in the championship showdown.

When will the UConn Huskies vs Purdue Boilermakers match be played?

The game for the 2024 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament final between UConn Huskies and Purdue Boilermakers will be played this Monday, April 8 at 9:20 PM (ET).

UConn Huskies vs Purdue Boilermakers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:20 PM

CT: 8:20 PM

MT: 7:20 PM

PT: 6:20 PM

How to watch UConn Huskies vs Purdue Boilermakers in the USA

This 2024 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament final game between UConn Huskies and Purdue Boilermakers will be broadcast in the United States on: TBS, TNT, truTV.