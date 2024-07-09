Catch all the action as the American team gears up for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on their preparation tour. Don’t miss the Dream Team taking on Canada in a thrilling showdown.

Where to watch USA vs Canada live for free in the USA: 2024 USA Basketball Showcase

The United States are set for an electrifying showdown against Canada in the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase. Don’t miss a moment of the action—find out everything you need to know, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how to watch the game live.

The United States basketball team is gearing up to dominate the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, aiming to solidify their position as the top contender for the gold medal. In preparation, they will engage in a series of friendly matches, including a notable clash against the Canadian squad.

Despite historically trailing behind, Canada have shown significant improvement in recent years, notably defeating the USA in the battle for third place at the last World Cup. Now, with Olympic champions Kevin Durant and LeBron James leading the charge, Team USA is focused on fine-tuning their game to secure another gold medal victory.

When will the USA vs Canada match be played?

USA are gearing up to take on Canada in the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase this Wednesday, July 10, with tip-off scheduled for 10:30 PM (ET).

USA vs Canada: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch USA vs Canada in the USA

Don’t miss the action-packed 2024 USA Basketball Showcase showdown between Team USA and Canada, airing live on Fubo (free trial) nationwide. Also available on FS1 for more viewing options.