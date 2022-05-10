The man who is called the next Rafa Nadal will not play in Italy despite recently winning the Madrid Open in an epic win over Zverev. Check here why he is not playing.

The Madrid Open tournament was Carlos Alcaraz's second title in what was another victory for his personal winning streak of two titles in one year. He is 19 years old and is pointed out as the next Rafael Nadal, although he still has many titles to win to reach Nadal's level.

Before winning the Madrid Open, Alcaraz won the Miami Open, the final game was against Casper Ruud (7-5, 6-4) who was a tougher rival than the German Alexander Zverev (6-3, 6-1). Those are the only two titles for Alcaraz so far, otherwise his best participation in Grand Slams in 2022 was during the third round of the Australian Open.

Alcaraz's financial situation is improving a lot, after winning two Masters 1000 titles he has collected a total of $5,452,072. Currently, at the time of writing this article, Alcaraz is in 6th spot in the ATP rankings.

Why has Carlos Alcaraz withdrawn from the 2022 Italy Open?

After winning the Madrid Open, he announced on Monday, May 9, that he will not play in the Italy Open due to an injury to his right ankle. That injury is likely to have occurred in Madrid when he fell during the second set against Rafael Nadal, Alcaraz lost that set but won the game 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

Another big name who will not play at the Italy Open is Noami Osaka with a similar injury to Alcaraz, left ankle, she announced on Monday. But another report indicates that Osaka's injury could be more serious and be related to her achilles.

