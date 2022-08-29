The US Open will not have one of the best female tennis players, this time Kerber's reason is personal and it is likely that she will return to the courts in the summer of 2023.

Angelique Kerber is a well-known name among the WTA Tournaments, she is one of the few women who has been able to win twice against Serena Williams in a Grand Slam tournament final.

The last time Kerber won a big title was in 2018 when she won that year's edition of Wimbledon against Serena Williams (6-3, 6-3). The last time she came close to another title was in 2021 when she went as far as the 4th round of the US Open.

With just three Grand Slam Titles, Angelique Kerber has personal earnings of $31,725,452 since her Grand Slam debut in 2007. In addition to professional tournaments, Kerber won a silver medal during the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics against Monica Puig.

The real reason Angelique Kerber won't play at the 2022 US Open

Angelique Kerber won the US Open only once in 2016, but in 2011 she came close to reaching the final of that tournament when she lost in the semifinals. This year she will not play in the tournament as Angelique revealed on her social media account that she is pregnant and will not be able to play in the US Open and any other tournament in 2022.

It is not the first time that a female tennis player had to retire for a while to give birth, another woman was Serena Williams who gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia in 2017. After the birth of her daughter, Serena was back on the tennis courts the following year.

The US Open represents for Angelique Kerber the best opportunity to win a Grand Slam since it is in this tournament where she has the best results, so far with a title and a semifinal and multiple 4th and 3rd round matches.

