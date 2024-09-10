Jets HC Robert Saleh makes strong statement in support of Aaron Rodgers after loss to 49ers

HC Robert Saleh shared a deeply encouraging opinion about New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers' performance after the loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The New York Jets kicked off the 2024 NFL season with a 32-19 defeat, but with the positive news that quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who made his return from a torn Achilles suffered a year ago, completed the game. Head coach Robert Saleh emphasized the role of the 40-year-old quarterback despite the loss.

Rodgers had an uneven performance, mirroring the Jets’ overall play. Despite turnovers and a lackluster defensive effort, coach Saleh showed positive feelings about his quarterback’s performance.

“Starting 0-1 with Aaron Rodgers on the field feels better than starting 1-0 without him,” Saleh confessed to the press. The former Green Bay Packers completed his first passes in 610 days, and his first with the New York Jets, going 13 of 21 for 167 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Rodgers’ return is a positive sign for the Jets, who face a tough schedule ahead with three meetings against the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, and New England Patriots. The upcoming challenges are crucial for Saleh’s team, as the coming days could set the course for the rest of the season.

The offense felt the lack of rhythm from Rodgers and showed issues due to the lack of preseason action, but the Jets’ defense allowed points on eight consecutive possessions and was less predictable. Head coach Saleh acknowledged the difficulties in stopping their opponents and stated that “they will definitely be resolved”.

Aaron Rodgers’ statements after the loss to the 49ers

“I can play better. I missed a couple of passes,” Rodgers declared in the press conference following the 13-point deficit loss suffered against the San Francisco 49ers.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets warms up before taking on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on September 09, 2024 in Santa Clara, California

In addition to criticizing his performance, Rodgers sided with head coach Saleh and spoke about the team’s inconsistency in the league opener. “That’s definitely an excuse. I’m not going to use it,” said the Jets quarterback.

“It’s a tough start; we’re heading to Tennessee quickly and then have a game four days later,” the quarterback added about the upcoming games for the Jets, who will look to rebound from a poor start to the new season.

The debut against San Francisco marked Rodgers’ return to the field after his last appearance in September 2023, when the 40-year-old quarterback suffered an Achilles tendon rupture.