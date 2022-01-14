The 2022 Australian Open is set to start on January 17 and end on January 30, 2022. Find out why six-time champion Roger Federer will not play at the ATP Grand Slam.

The 2022 Australian Open is a Grand Slam tennis event that will take place from January 17 through January 30, 2022, at Melbourne Park. The Australian Open will be held for the 110th time, the 54th time in the Open Era, and it will be the year's first Grand Slam.

In Men's Singles and Women's Singles, respectively, Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka are the reigning champions. Djokovic's Australian visa was denied by the Australian Border Force when he entered the nation on January 5, 2022, and he might not be allowed to defend his championship.

Several other male and female tennis players are set to miss the Australian Open, and veteran star and six-time tournament champion, Roger Federer is of them. Here you will find out why the 40-year-old Swiss tennis player is out of this competition.

Roger Federer out of the 2022 Australian Open

Roger Federer declared that he would not compete in the 2022 Australian Open: “I need to be very patient and give my knee the time to heal. The next few months will be crucial. My ambition is to see what I am capable of one last time. I also wish I could say goodbye in my own way and on a tennis court. That is why I am giving my all in my rehabilitation."

Having played 13 matches in 2021, Feder has still been healing from his third round of knee surgery in the last 18 months. The Swiss star stated in August 2021, that he had undergone another knee surgery as a result of an injury sustained during the grass-court season.

Consequently, he pulled out of the 201 US Open and announced that he will be out of the game for an indefinite time. His most recent encounter was a humiliating straight-sets loss 3-0 (3-6, 6-7, 0-6) in the Wimbledon Quarter-Finals in June 2021 against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.