The Finnish MotoGP race was originally scheduled to take place on July 10, 2022, but has been postponed. Here, find out the reason why.

From 1962 to 1982, the Finnish Grand Prix was a component of the FIM Grand Prix motorcycle racing championship. Before it moved to Imatra, it was held at Tampere Circuit in 1962 and 1963.

It was Giacomo Agostini who took home the most 500cc and 350cc Grand Prix titles in Finland, winning 10 of the latter and seven of the former. This year's Grand Prix will take place on the Kymi Ring circuit, which was inaugurated in July of 2016.

A five-year deal was signed to begin with a planned event in 2021, however, this was canceled in May of the same year, owing to COVID-19. On May 25th, 2022, the next anticipated event for the year was canceled.

Why was the 2022 Finnish MotoGP canceled?

Due to the present geopolitical situation between Russia and Ukraine, the 2022 edition of the MotoGP Finnish Grand Prix has been postponed until 2023. As sanctions against Russia have been tightened in response to Russia's continuous aggression in Ukraine, supply lines throughout the world have been disrupted on a number of occasions.

As a result, neighboring Finland has stated its ambition to join NATO, a move that has ruffled feathers in Moscow. Homologation works at the KymiRing circuit cannot be finished in time to allow for the planned MotoGP race on July 10, and so the FIM has decided to postpone the event until 2023.

The withdrawal of the 2022 event creates a six-week gap between the Dutch TT at Assen on June 26 and the British Grand Prix on August 7 at Silverstone. The 20-race schedule for the World Championships in 2022 is projected to stay the same.