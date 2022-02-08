Speed is the key in Alpine Skiing events, the faster the better for a skier as the gold will be closer to their necks but some races are slower than others. Check here the details about skii speed.

The 2022 Winter Olympics Games are a kind of exclusive events for a few countries with the fastest skiers in the world. Usually the countries with the best skiers are Austria and Switzerland, but other countries like United States and France are also competing for a gold medal in the Alpine Skiing events.

Athletes compete in three Alpine Skiing events at the Winter Olympics, the first event is Downhill which is focused on high speed, the second important event is the Super G which combines speed and turning, another event is the combined (downhill & super g ) that offers heart-stopping moments.

The Alpine Skiing events will end on February 19, 2022 with a team mixed event that combines downhill and super g, men against women. Only two tracks are available at the 2022 Winter Olympics, one is the Rock track and the other is the Ice River track.

How fast do Olympic alpine skiers go?

The average speed in an Alphine Skiing downhill event is 60mph per hour (96km), while in super g events the speed is slightly lower due to obstacles on the track, athletes competing in super g reach speeds of 50mph per hour. hour (80km).

The fastest skiers often win the races as speed is linked to their best time in the race. Athletes must take advantage of each race to offer their best performance, especially in Super G where skiers have only one opportunity to race.

