Curling is not the most popular sport in the Winter Olympics, but it was one of the few old sports that had its debut in the 20th century on par with other sports.

The Scots were the first Curling players in 1511, they have oldest curling stone in the world in a Scottish museum. But Scotland does not participate in the Curling events of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. But Canada, highly related to Curling, is one of the big favorites to win gold medals in this sport. You can watch the Winter Olympics events live on Peacock.

The first Winter Olympics were limited, but most ice sports were present in the competition. Only four sports or events were featured in the first Winter Olympics in the 20th century.

Curling was already a well-known sport in the 20th century as the sport had been played since the 16th century, but it was not the most entertaining event and was considered by some to be boring due to the slow pace of the games and the long duration of the event.

How long has curling been in the Olympics?

Curling has 98 years as a sport within the Winter Olympics, despite the fact that this sport was not featured during most of the 20th century, it is one of the first events that were held in the Winter Olympics of 1924, it was a unique event where the participants were all men. The entire Curling schedule will be availble on live stream with Peacock

In the 21st century the Curling events at the Winter Olympics have been uninterrupted, from 2002 to 2022 all events were presented without issues. The most recent gold medal won at a 2018 Winter Olympics Curling event was by Sweden, Canada and the United States.

United States have only one gold medal in Curling at the Winter Olympics, during 2018 they won the second medal that the US National Team has in said event, the other medal is bronze.

