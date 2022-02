The wait is over. The preliminary events of the Winter Olympics have begun and Beijing 2022 will officially kick off with the opening ceremony. Here, find out how to watch or live stream them in the US and the TV schedule for every event.

The Winter Olympics are already here. Even though some preliminary events have already gotten underway on Wednesday, Feb. 2, Beijing 2022 will officially begin on Friday, February 4, with the opening ceremony.

From then on, we'll have little over two weeks of action as the Winter Olympics will run until Sunday, February 20, when the closing ceremony will wrap the 24th edition of the quadrennial tournament.

Nearly 3000 athletes from 91 countries will compete in 109 medal events across 15 disciplines in seven different sports, with Team USA being one of the countries with the most participants. Here, find out how to watch or live stream the Winter Olympics in the US and the TV schedule.

How to watch or live stream the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in the US?

If you are excited to watch the Winter Olympics in the US, then you have good news, because Peacock will offer daily coverage and live stream every event of Beijing 2022. The Winter Olympics will also be broadcast on NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and the Olympic Channel.

Here, check out the complete TV schedule in the US for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics by TV channel. Remember that each of these events will be live streamed by Peacock.

TV Schedule in USA for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

All times are in Eastern Time.

Friday, February 4

NBC

6:30 AM – 9 PM

Opening Ceremony (Live)

Noon – 3 PM

Olympics Preview Show

8 PM – 11 PM

Opening Ceremony

USA NETWORK

2 PM – 8 PM

Figure Skating – Men’s Short Program Team Event

Figure Skating – Rhythm Dance Team Event

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short Program Team Event

Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Sweden

8 PM – 10 PM

Mixed Doubles Curling – Switzerland vs. Sweden (Live)

10 PM – 11:50 PM

Women’s Snowboard – Slopestyle Qualifying (Live)

11:50 PM – 1:30 AM

Women’s Ice Hockey – Canada vs. Finland (Live)

1:30 AM – 2:25 AM

Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Normal Hill Qualifying (Live)

-----------------------

Saturday, February 5

CNBC

4 PM – 8 PM

Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. China

Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Canada

8 PM – 10 PM

Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Czech Republic (LIVE)

NBC

2 PM – 6 PM

Women’s Speed Skating – 3000m

Men’s Luge – First & Second Runs

Women’s Cross-Country Skiing – Skiathlon

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Qualifying

Women’s Ski Jumping – Normal Hill Final

8 PM – 11:30 PM

Figure Skating – Team Event (Live)

Women’s Short Program

Men’s Free Skate

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Run (Live)

Short Track – Mixed Relay Final

12 AM – 1:30 AM

Women’s Snowboard – Slopestyle Final

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Final

USA NETWORK

2:45 AM - 7:55 AM

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Final (Live)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Qualifying (Live)

Women’s Speed Skating – 3000m (Live)

Women’s Cross-Country Skiing – Skiathlon (Live)

Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Normal Hill Qualifying

8:10 AM – 10:30 AM

Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

10:30 AM – 5 PM

Short Track – Mixed Relay Final

Short Track – Women’s 500m Qualifying

Short Track – Men’s 1000m Qualifying

Men’s Luge – First & Second Runs

Biathlon – Mixed Relay

Women’s Ski Jumping – Normal Hill Final

5 PM – 7:30 PM

Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

7:30 PM – 2 AM

Women’s Snowboard – Slopestyle Final (Live)

Men’s Snowboard – Slopestyle Qualifying (Live)

Men’s Luge – First & Second Runs

Biathlon – Mixed Relay

--------------------------------

Sunday, February 6

NBC

2 PM – 6 PM

Men’s Speed Skating – 5000m

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing – Skiathlon

Men’s Ski Jumping – Normal Hill Final

7 PM – 11:30 PM

Figure Skating – Team Event (Live)

Pairs’ Free Skate

Free Dance

Women’s Free Skate

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom First Run (Live)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing

Big Air Qualifying (Live)

Moguls Final

Men’s Luge – Third & Final Runs

12 AM – 2 AM

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom Final Run (Live)

Men’s Snowboard – Slopestyle Final

USA NETWORK

2 AM - 6:30 AM

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing – Skiathlon (Live)

Men’s Speed Skating – 5000m (Live)

Mixed Doubles Curling – Norway vs. Sweden

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Qualifying

6:30 AM 7:55 AM

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Final (Live)

8:10 AM - 10:30 AM

Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Switzerland (Live)

10:30 AM - 5 PM

Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Switzerland

Mixed Doubles Curling – Italy vs. Sweden

Men’s Luge – Third & Final Runs

Men’s Ski Jumping – Normal Hill Final

5 PM - 7:30 PM

Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Switzerland

7:30 PM - 11 PM

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom First Run (Live)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Big Air Qualifying (Live)

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing – Skiathlon

Men’s Ski Jumping – Normal Hill Final

11 PM - 1:30 AM

Women’s Ice Hockey – Canada vs. Russian Olympic Committee (Live)

1:30 AM - 2:45 AM

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Big Air Qualifying (Live)

---------------------------

Monday, February 7

CNBC

5 PM – 7 PM

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinals

8 PM – 10 PM

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinals

NBC

2 PM – 5 PM

Women’s Biathlon – 15km Individual

Mixed Team Ski Jumping – Normal Hill

8 PM – 12:30 AM

Men’s Figure Skating – Short Program (Live)

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Super G (Live)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Big Air Final (Live)

Women’s Short Track – 500m Final

Women’s Speed Skating – 1500m

1:05 AM – 2 AM

Men’s Short Track – 1000m Final

Women’s Luge – First & Second Runs

USA NETWORK

2:45 AM – 12:30 PM

Men’s Short Track – 1000m Quarterfinal & Semifinal & Final (Live)

Women’s Short Track – 500m Quarterfinal & Semifinal & Final (Live)

Women’s Speed Skating – 1500m (Live)

Women’s Luge – Second Run (Live)

Women’s Luge – First Run

Men’s Snowboard – Slopestyle Final

Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Great Britain

Women’s Biathlon – 15km Individual

Mixed Team Ski Jumping – Normal Hill

12:30 PM – 8:15 PM

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinals

Women’s Speed Skating – 1500m

Ice Hockey

Women’s Luge – First & Second Runs

Women’s Biathlon – 15km Individual

8:15 PM – 10:45 PM

Men’s Figure Skating – Short Program (Live)

10:45 PM - 11:10 PM

Women’s Ice Hockey – Pregame Show

11:10 PM – 1:30 AM

Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Canada (Live)

1:30 AM – 2:50 AM

Snowboard – Parallel Giant Slalom Finals (Live)

--------------------------

Tuesday, February 8

CNBC

5 PM – 7 PM

Mixed Doubles Curling – Bronze Medal Game

8 PM – 10 PM

Mixed Doubles Curling – Gold Medal Game

NBC

2 PM - 5 PM

Men’s Biathlon – 20km Individual

Women’s Luge – Third & Final Runs

Men’s & Women’s Cross-Country Skiing – Individual Sprint Finals

8 PM – 11 PM

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom First Run (Live)

Women’s Snowboard – Halfpipe Qualifying (Live)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Big Air Final (Live)

Men’s Speed Skating – 1500m

11:35 PM – 2 AM

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom Final Run (Live)

Men’s Snowboard – Halfpipe Qualifying (Live)

Women’s Snowboard – Snowboard Cross Qualifying

USA NETWORK

3 AM – 9:20 AM

Men’s & Women’s Cross-Country Skiing (Live)

Individual Sprint Qualifying

Individual Sprint Finals

Men’s Biathlon – 20km Individual (Live)

Women’s Luge

Final Run (Live)

Third Run

9:20 AM – 3 PM

Mixed Doubles Curling – Bronze Medal Game

Men’s Speed Skating – 1500m

Snowboard – Parallel Giant Slalom Finals

Men’s Biathlon – 20km Individual

5 PM – 7:30 PM

Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Canada

7:30 PM – 2:55 AM

Women’s Snowboard (Live)

Halfpipe Qualifying

Snowboard Cross Final

Snowboard Cross Qualifying

Men’s Speed Skating – 1500m

Men’s & Women’s Cross-Country Skiing – Individual Sprint Finals

--------------------------

Wednesday, February 9

CNBC

5 PM – 7 PM

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

8 PM – 11 PM

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (Live)

11 PM – 1:30 AM

Men’s Ice Hockey – Sweden vs. Latvia (Live)

NBC

2 PM – 5 PM

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom Final Run

Women’s Snowboard – Snowboard Cross Final

Doubles Luge – First & Final Runs

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing – Individual Normal Hill & 10km

8 PM – 12:30 AM

Women’s Snowboard – Halfpipe Final (Live)

Men’s Figure Skating – Free Skate (Live)

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Downhill Run

Men’s Short Track – 1500m Final

1:05 AM – 2 AM

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Slalom Run (Live)

USA NETWORK

3 AM – 3:50 AM

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing – Individual Normal Hill (Live)

3:50 AM – 6 AM

Men’s Ice Hockey – Russian Olympic Committee vs. Switzerland (Live)

6 AM – 8:30 AM

Women’s Short Track (Live)

Relay Semifinals

1000m Qualifying

Men’s Short Track – 1500m Quarterfinals & Semifinals & Final (Live)

8:30 AM – 10:30 AM

Men’s Ice Hockey – Czech Republic vs. Denmark (Live)

10:30 AM – 2:45 PM

Men’s Curling – China vs. Sweden

Doubles Luge – First & Final Runs

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing – Individual 10km

4:45 PM – 8:30 PM

Ice Hockey

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing – Individual 10km

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing – Individual Normal Hill

8:30 PM - 10:20 PM

Men’s Figure Skating – Free Skate (Live)

10:20 PM – 2:25 AM

Men’s Snowboard (Live)

Snowboard Cross Final

Snowboard Cross Qualifying

Doubles Luge – First & Final Runs

Men’s Skeleton – First & Second Runs

---------------------------------

Thursday, February 10

CNBC

5 PM – 7 PM

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Denmark

8 PM – 11 PM

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Great Britain (Live)

11 PM – 1:30 AM

Men’s Ice Hockey – Denmark vs. Russian Olympic Committee (Live)

NBC

2 PM – 5 PM

Men’s Snowboard – Snowboard Cross Final

Women’s Cross-Country Skiing – 10km

Team Luge – Relay

8 PM – 11 PM

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Super G (Live)

Men’s Snowboard – Halfpipe Final (Live)

Mixed Team Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Final

11:35 PM – 12:30 AM

Women’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (Live)

Women’s Skeleton First Run and Second Run

USA NETWORK

2:25 AM – 3:30 AM

Women’s Cross-Country Skiing – 10km (Live)

3:40 AM – 6 AM

Men’s Ice Hockey – Finland vs. Slovakia (Live)

6 AM – 8 AM

Mixed Team Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Final (Live)

Women’s Cross-Country Skiing – 10km

8 AM – 10:30 AM

Men’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. China (Live)

10:30 AM – 2:45 PM

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Sweden

Women’s Speed Skating – 5000m

4:45 PM – 10:55 PM

Women’s Skeleton (Live) First Run and Second Run

Men’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. China

Team Luge – Relay

10:55 PM – 1:30 AM

Women’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (Live)

1:30 AM – 2 PM

Women’s Ice Hockey – Postgame Show

---------------------------

Friday, February 11

CNBC

5 PM – 7 PM

Men’s Curling – Canada vs. Switzerland

8 PM – 11 PM

Women’s Curling – Sweden vs. Canada (Live)

11 PM – 1:30 AM

Women’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (Live)

NBC

2 PM - 5 PM

Men’s Speed Skating – 10,000m

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing – 15km

8 PM – 11 PM

Snowboard – Mixed Team Cross Final (Live)

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Training (Live)

Short Track – Women’s 1000m Final & Men’s Relay Semifinal

Men’s Short Track – 500m Qualifying

Men’s Skeleton – Third & Final Runs

Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Qualifying

11:35 PM – 12:30 AM

Women’s Biathlon – 7.5km Sprint

USA NETWORK

2 AM – 3:40 AM

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing – 15km (Live)

3:40 AM – 6 AM

Men’s Ice Hockey – Czech Republic vs. Switzerland (Live)

6 AM – 9:40 AM

Short Track – Women’s 1000m Final & Men’s Relay Semifinal & Men’s 500m Qualifying (Live)

Men’s Skeleton

Final Run (Live)

Third Run

9:40 AM – 10:30 AM

Women’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (Live)

10:30 AM – 11 PM

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. China

Ice Hockey

Men’s Speed Skating – 10,000m

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing – 15km

Women’s Biathlon – 7.5km Sprint

Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Qualifying

11 PM – 1:30 AM

Men’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Canada (Live)

1:30 AM – 2:30 AM

Women’s Curling – Korea vs. Russian Olympic Committee

--------------------------

Saturday, February 12

CNBC

8 AM – 10:30 AM

Men’s Ice Hockey – Russian Olympic Committee vs. Czech Republic (Live)

5 PM – 8 PM

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Great Britain

8 PM – 11 PM

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Canada (Live)

11 PM – 1:30 AM

Men’s Ice Hockey – Slovakia vs. Latvia (Live)

NBC

2:30 PM – 6 PM

Women’s Speed Skating – Team Pursuit Qualifying

Women’s Cross-Country Skiing – 4x5km Relay

Men’s Biathlon – 10km Sprint

8 PM – 11 PM

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom, First Run (Live)

Women’s Monobob – First & Second Runs (Live)

Figure Skating – Rhythm Dance

Women’s Skeleton – Third & Final Runs

11:30 PM – 2 AM

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom, Final Run (Live)

Men’s Speed Skating – 500m

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Qualifying

Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Final

USA NETWORK

2:30 AM – 6 AM

Women’s Cross-Country Skiing – 4x5km Relay (Live)

Men’s Biathlon – 10km Sprint (Live)

6 AM – 9:40 AM

Figure Skating – Rhythm Dance (Live)

9:45 AM – 9 PM

Men’s Ice Hockey – Switzerland vs. Denmark

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Norway

Speed Skating – Men’s 500m & Women’s Team Pursuit Qualifying

Women’s Cross-Country Skiing – 4x5km Relay

Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Final

Women’s Skeleton – Third & Final Runs

9 PM – 2 AM

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Training (Live)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Qualifying (Live)

Women’s Monobob – First & Second Runs

Men’s Curling – Norway vs. Sweden

---------------------------

Sunday, February 13

NBC

8 AM – Noon

Women’s Speed Skating – 500m (Live)

Men’s Speed Skating – Team Pursuit Qualifying (Live)

Short Track – Men’s 500m & Women’s 3000m Relay Finals

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Qualifying

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing – 4x10km Relay

10:45 PM – 12 AM

Figure Skating – Free Dance (Live)

Women’s Speed Skating – 500m

12:30 AM – 2 AM

Women’s Snowboard – Big Air Qualifying

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Final

USA NETWORK

2 AM – 4:40 AM

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing – 4x10km Relay (Live)

Women’s Biathlon – 10km Pursuit (Live)

4:40 AM – 6 AM

Men’s Ice Hockey – Finland vs. Sweden (Live)

6 AM – 8 AM

Men’s Short Track – 500m (Live)

Women’s Short Track – 3000m Relay Finals (Live)

8 AM – 10:30 AM

Men’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Germany (Live)

10:30 AM – 8:15 PM

Men’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Germany

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. China

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Sweden

Women’s Speed Skating – 500m

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Qualifying

Men’s Biathlon – 12.5km Pursuit

8:15 PM – 10:45 PM

Figure Skating – Free Dance (Live)

10:45 PM – 11:10 PM

Women’s Ice Hockey – Pregame Show

11:10 PM – 1:30 AM

Women’s Ice Hockey – Semifinal (Live)

1:30 AM – 2:45 AM

Men’s Snowboard – Big Air Qualifying (Live)

----------------------------

Monday, February 14

CNBC

5 PM – 7 PM

Women’s Curling – Switzerland vs. Sweden

8 PM – 11 PM

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Switzerland (Live)

11 PM – 1:30 AM

Men’s Ice Hockey – Playoff Round (Live)

NBC

2 PM – 5 PM

Men’s Snowboard – Big Air Qualifying

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Final

Women’s Monobob – Third & Final Runs

Men’s Ski Jumping – Team Large Hill

8 PM – 11:30 PM

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Run (Live)

Women’s Snowboard – Big Air Final (Live)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Final

Two-Man Bobsled – First & Second Runs

12:05 AM – 2 AM

Men’s Snowboard – Big Air Final (Live)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Final

USA NETWORK

3 AM – 8 AM

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Final (Live)

Two-Man Bobsled – First Run (Live)

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Korea

8 AM – 10:30 AM

Women’s Ice Hockey – Semifinal (Live)

10:30 AM – 8:30 PM

Women’s Ice Hockey – Semifinal

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Qualifying

Men’s Curling – Russian Olympic Committee vs. Sweden

Two-Man Bobsled – Second Run

Men’s Ski Jumping – Team Large Hill

8:30 PM – 11 PM

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Final (Live)

Men’s Snowboard – Big Air Qualifying

11 PM – 1:30 AM

Men’s Ice Hockey – Playoff Round (Live)

1:30 AM – 3:55 AM

Speed Skating – Men’s and Women’s Team Pursuit Finals (Live)

--------------------------

Tuesday, February 15

CNBC

5 PM – 7 PM

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Italy

8 PM – 11 PM

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Canada (Live)

NBC

2 PM – 5 PM

Women’s Speed Skating – Team Pursuit

Men’s Biathlon – 4x7.5km Relay

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing

Individual 10km

Individual Large Hill

8 PM – 11:30 PM

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom, First Run (Live)

Women’s Figure Skating – Short Program

Two-Man Bobsled – Third & Final Runs

Men’s Speed Skating – Team Pursuit

12:05 AM – 2 AM

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom, Final Run (Live)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Qualifying

USA NETWORK

4 AM – 9:25 AM

Women’s Figure Skating – Short Program (Live)

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Run

9:25 AM - 10:30 AM

Men’s Ice Hockey – Playoff Round (Live)

10:30 AM – 5 PM

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Switzerland

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing – Individual Large Hill & 10km

Men’s Biathlon – 4x7.5km Relay

Two-Man Bobsled – Third & Final Runs

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Qualifying

5 PM – 9 PM

Men’s Ice Hockey – Playoff Round

Men’s Ice Hockey – Playoff Round

9 PM – 11 PM

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing – Individual Large Hill & 10km

Men’s Biathlon – 4x7.5km Relay

11 PM – 1:30 AM

Men’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (Live)

1:30 AM – 3:20 AM

Men’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (Live)

--------------------------

Wednesday, February 16

CNBC

5 PM – 7 PM

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Japan

8 PM – 11 PM

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Denmark (Live)

NBC

2 PM – 5 PM

Men’s and Women’s Cross-Country Skiing – Team Sprint Finals

Women’s Biathlon – 4x6km Relay

8 PM – 10:30 PM

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Downhill Run (Live)

Freestyle Skiing

Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying (Live)

Men’s Aerials Final

Short Track

Women’s 1500m Final

Men’s 5000m Relay Final

11:05 PM – 1:30 AM

Women’s Ice Hockey – Gold Medal Game (Live)

USA NETWORK

3:20 AM – 3:40 AM

Men’s Ice Hockey – Pregame Show

3:40 AM – 6 AM

Men’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinals (Live)

6 AM – 8:30 AM

Short Track (Live)

Women’s 1500m Quarterfinals & Semifinals & Final

Men’s 5000m Relay Final

Men’s and Women’s Cross-Country Skiing – Team Sprint Finals (Live)

8:30 AM – 11 AM

Men’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinals (Live)

11 AM – 5 PM

Women’s Ice Hockey – Bronze Medal Game

Men’s Curling – Great Britain vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Women’s Biathlon – 4x6km Relay

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Final

5 PM – 7:30 PM

Ice Hockey

7:30 PM – 10:30 PM

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Qualifying (Live)

Men’s and Women’s Cross-Country Skiing – Team Sprint Finals

10:30 PM – 1:55 AM

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Slalom Run (Live)

Freestyle Skiing (Live)

Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying

Women’s Ski Cross Qualifying

-----------------------------

Thursday, February 17

CNBC

5 PM – 7 PM

Men’s Curling – Semifinals

8 PM – 11 PM

Men’s Curling – Semifinals

NBC

2 PM – 5 PM

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Slalom Run

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Ski Cross Final

Nordic Combined Skiing

Men’s Team Large Hill

Men’s Team 4x5km Relay

8 PM – 11:30 PM

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Final (Live)

Women’s Figure Skating – Free Skate

Women’s Speed Skating – 1000m

12:05 AM – 2:30 AM

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Ski Cross Final (Live)

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing – Team 4x5km Relay

USA NETWORK

2 AM – 5 AM

Women’s Speed Skating – 1000m (Live)

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing – Team Large Hill (Live)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Ski Cross Final

5 AM – 9 AM

Women’s Figure Skating – Free Skate (Live)

9 AM – 5 PM

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing – Team 4x5km Relay

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Ski Cross Final

Curling

Women’s Round Robin Game

Men’s Semifinals

5 PM – 7:30 PM

Women’s Ice Hockey – Final

7:30 PM – 11:10 PM

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Final (Live)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Ski Cross Qualifying (Live)

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Combined Run

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing – Team 4x5km Relay

11:10 PM – 1:30 AM

Men’s Ice Hockey – Semifinals (Live)

1:30 AM – 4 AM

Men’s Curling – Bronze Medal Game (Live)

--------------------------

Friday, February 18

CNBC

5 PM – 7 PM

Women’s Curling – Semifinals

8 PM – 11 PM

Women’s Curling – Semifinals

NBC

2 PM – 5 PM

Men’s Ice Hockey – Semifinals

Men’s Speed Skating – 1000m

Men’s Biathlon – 15km Mass Start

8 PM – 11 PM

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Final (Live)

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short Program

Two-Woman Bobsled – First & Second Runs

11:35 AM – 1:30 AM

Alpine Skiing – Team Event

Four-Man Bobsled – First & Second Runs

USA NETWORK

4 AM – 5:30 AM

Men’s Speed Skating – 1000m (Live)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Ski Cross Final

5:30 AM – 8:45 AM

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short Program (Live)

8:45 AM – 10:30 AM

Men’s Ice Hockey – Semifinals (Live)

10:30 AM – 5 PM

Curling

Men’s Bronze Medal Game

Women’s Semifinals

Two-Woman Bobsled – First & Second Runs

5 PM – 7 PM

Ice Hockey

7 PM – 12 AM

Alpine Skiing – Team Event (Live)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Final (Live)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Ski Cross Final

Men’s Biathlon – 15km Mass Start

12 AM – 3:45 AM

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing – 50km (Live)

Men’s Speed Skating – 1000m

--------------------------

Saturday, February 19

CNBC

8 AM – 10:30 AM

Men’s Ice Hockey – Bronze Medal Game (Live)

8 PM – 11:30 PM

Women’s Curling – Gold Medal Game (Live)

NBC

2:30 PM – 6 PM

Men’s and Women’s Speed Skating – Mass Start Finals

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing – 50km

Women’s Biathlon – 12.5km Mass Start

8 PM – 11 PM

Bobsled

Four-Man Final Run (Live)

Four-Man Third Run

Two-Woman Third & Final Runs

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Free Skate

11:30 PM – 1:30 AM

Figure Skating – Gala (Live)

USA NETWORK

4 AM – 6 AM

Women’s Biathlon – 12.5km Mass Start (Live)

Alpine Skiing – Team Event

6 AM – 10 AM

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Free Skate (Live)

Two-Woman Bobsled – Third & Final Runs

Noon – 10:30 PM

Men’s Curling – Gold Medal Game

Women’s Curling – Bronze Medal Game

Men’s and Women’s Speed Skating – Mass Start Finals

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing – 50km

10:30 PM – 11:10 PM

Men’s Ice Hockey Pregame Show

11:10 PM – 1:30 AM

Men’s Ice Hockey – Gold Medal Game (Live)

1:30 AM – 3:30 AM

Women’s Cross-Country Skiing – 30km (Live)

--------------------------

Sunday, February 20

NBC

2 PM – 6 PM

Figure Skating – Gala

Women’s Cross-Country Skiing – 30km

7 PM – 8 PM

Olympic Gold

8 PM – 10:30 PM

Closing Ceremony

USA NETWORK

3:30 AM – 8 AM

Men’s Ice Hockey – Gold Medal Game

Figure Skating – Gala