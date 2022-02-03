It's been a long wait, but the Winter Olympics will officially kick off soon. Here, take a look at what time the opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 will start and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

The wait is over. The Winter Olympics are here and, although the preliminary events have already begun, Beijing 2022 will officially get underway on Friday, February 4, with the opening ceremony to be held at the Beijing National Stadium.

It will include the flag raising, welcoming speeches, artistic spectacles that will represent the host nation's winter culture and contemporary history, and, of course, the iconic Parade of Nations.

These Winter Olympic Games will feature nearly 3,000 athletes from 91 different countries who will take part in 109 medal events across 15 disciplines in seven sports. Here, find out the time of the opening ceremony and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

At what time is the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in the US?

The opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games will take place on Friday, February 4, and it will start at 7:00 AM (ET), as Beijing is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time. Live coverage will begin at 6:30 AM (ET). From then on, the Winter Olympics will run until Sunday, February 20.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Time by State in the US

(Live coverage)

ET: 6:30 AM

CT: 5:30 AM

MT: 4:30 AM

PT: 3:30 AM

How to watch or live stream the opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in the US

To watch the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the US you can tune in to Peacock, who will offer live stream coverage of every event and ceremonies. It will also be broadcast on NBC.