Between February 3 and February 19, 2022, the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held.

At the 1908 Summer Olympics, figure skating became the first sport to be competed in. The Winter Olympic Games have included the sport since 1924. The most often held events have been men's singles, ladies singles, and pair skating. In 1976, ice dance became a medal sport, and a team event was introduced in the 2014 Olympics.

Only one Olympics, in 1908, included special figures competitions. Synchronized skating has never been a part of the Olympic Games, but it aspires to be. The Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, will host the figure skating competition in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The five tournaments will be held between February 3 and February 19, 2022. The sport of figure skating received a total of 144 quota slots, down four from the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. The International Skating Union changed "ladies' singles" to "women singles" for the 2021-22 season.

Winter Olympics 2022 Figure Skating Schedule

Thursday, February 3

8.55 PM (ET) – Team Event Men's & Pairs Short Program, Rhythm Dance NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Saturday, February 5

8:30 PM (ET) – Team Event - Women's Short Program, Pairs Free Skate | NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Sunday, February 6

8:15 PM (ET) – Team Event - Men's/Women's Free Skate, Free Dance | NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Monday, February 7

8:15 PM (ET) – Men's Singles Short Program | NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Wednesday, February 9

8:30 PM (ET) – Men's Singles Free Skate | NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Saturday, February 12

6:00 AM (ET) – Ice Dance Rhythm Dance | USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Sunday, February 13

8:15 PM (ET) – Ice Dance Free Dance | USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Tuesday, February 15

5:00 AM (ET) – Women's Singles Short Program | USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Thursday, February 17

5:00 AM (ET) – Women’s Singles Free Skate | USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Friday, February 18

5:30 AM (ET) – Pairs Short Program | USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Saturday, February 19

6:00 AM (ET) – Pairs Free Skate | NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

11:00 PM (ET) – Exhibition Gala | NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

How to watch or live stream Figure Skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics

To watch Figure Skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics in the US you can tune in to Peacock, which will offer live stream coverage of every event and ceremony. It will also be broadcast on NBC, NBCOlympics.com, USA.