New York Giants salary cap 2026: Space, dead money and flexibility

The New York Giants enter 2026 with more than roster questions hanging over them. Beneath the surface, the salary cap tells a parallel story: one shaped by past extensions, restructures and financial trade-offs.

Operating within the framework of the National Football League, the franchise must navigate space that appears workable at first glance but tightens when dead money and future guarantees are factored in.

That tension between flexibility and obligation could define the offseason. Every adjustment to the cap sheet carries ripple effects, influencing not only free agency plans but the broader direction of the franchise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How much is the Giants’ cap space in 2026?

The New York Giants find themselves in a complex but manageable financial position. According to Over The Cap and Spotrac, the league-wide salary cap has been set at approximately $301.2 million. Within this framework, they currently hold roughly $2.7 million to $6.9 million in raw cap space.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants in 2026 (Source: Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Advertisement

However, the “Effective Cap Space”, which accounts for the cost of signing a draft class and filling out the top 51 roster spots, tells a more pressing story. Most projections place them in the red, with an effective deficit of approximately -$7.3 million.

Advertisement

This means that while the team technically has money under the ceiling, they do not yet have the functional funds required to actually operate through a full offseason of signings and draft picks.

Advertisement

The roster is notably top-heavy, with four cornerstone players consuming nearly 37% of the total cap:

Brian Burns: $36.55 million

Dexter Lawrence: $26.96 million

Paulson Adebo: $24.20 million

Andrew Thomas: $24.05 million

Advertisement

Advertisement

The silver lining for General Manager Joe Schoen is the lack of “dead money” clutter. The New York Giants currently carry one of the lowest dead-cap totals in the NFL at just $216,804.

This absence of “ghost” contracts provides a clean slate for the front office to create immediate breathing room through veteran releases or structural adjustments, rather than being handicapped by the mistakes of past offseasons.