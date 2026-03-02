Trending topics:
Jahmyr Gibbs reacts to David Montgomery trade from Lions to Texans on social media

David Montgomery is heading to the Houston Texans, prompting a reaction from his former teammate in the Detroit Lions, Jahmyr Gibbs.

By Matías Persuh

Jahmyr Gibbs #0 of the Detroit Lions.
© Nic Antaya/Getty ImagesJahmyr Gibbs #0 of the Detroit Lions.

One of the standout stories of the day in the NFL was the departure of David Montgomery to the Houston Texans. One of the main weapons in the Detroit Lions’ offense is moving to a new team, and the duo he formed with Jahmyr Gibbs will no longer be together, at least in the short term.

Popularly known as Sonic and Knuckles, this formidable running back duo is parting ways ahead of what’s to come. On his Instagram account, Gibbs posted a story featuring the two characters along with a broken heart emoji, clearly expressing his recent emotions.

Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery were undoubtedly two of the players making the most noise, not only in their division but across the National Football Conference.

Having played together for three seasons, they were the first pair of running back teammates in NFL history with at least 10 rushing touchdowns each in consecutive seasons.

*Developing story…

