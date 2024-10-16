Caitlin Clark earns All-WNBA First Team Honors, continues to make history as a rookie

Caitlin Clark was named to the 2024 All-WNBA First Team, earning 66 of 67 votes for either first or second team. With this new honor, she joins she becomes the first rookie to do so since 2008.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark keeps adding honors to her resume after only one season in the WNBA. The league announced today that she was named to the 2024 All-WNBA First team, becoming the first rookie to do so since Candance Parker in 2008.

With 52 First Team votes from a national panel of 67 sportswriters and broadcasters, Clark also becomes the second Indiana Fever player in history to earn All-WNBA First Team honors. She joins Tamika Catchings, who was a 7-time All-WNBA First Team recipient.

Clark, who joined the Fever as the No. 1 Draft pick, also becomes the fifth rookie honored since 2000. The other players to do so were Sue Bird (2002), Catchings (2002), Diana Taurasi (2004) and Parker (2008). According to StatMamba, she is also the first rookie guard to make it since Taurasi.

The rest of the All-WNBA First team include the unanimous selections Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx) and A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces), along with Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty) and Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun).

Natisha Hiedeman #2 of the Minnesota Lynx guards Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Clark was also named the WNBA Rookie of the Year on October 3 and Associated Press Rookie of the Year on September 22. Among Clark’s accomplishments in her first professional season, she broke the all-time rookie scoring record, as well as most assists in a single season.

How much do players in the All-WNBA first team receive?

According to the WNBA statement, players selected into the All-WNBA First team will receive $10,300, while each Second Team member will be awarded $5,150. Players were selected without consideration of position, earning five points for each First Team vote and three points for each Second Team vote.

Which players were selected in the All-WNBA’s second team?

Meanwhile, the All-WNBA second team are Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty), Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury), Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle Storm), Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings) and Jonquel Jones (New York Liberty).