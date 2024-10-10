WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert unveils major league changes

Trending topics:
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks to the media
© Elsa/Getty ImagesWNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks to the media

By Natalia Lobo

The WNBA is set for major changes, with Commissioner Cathy Engelbert making several key announcements ahead of Game 1 of the 2024 WNBA Finals between New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx.

One of the biggest changes coming in 2025 is the expansion of the WNBA Finals. The series will move from a five-game format to a full seven-game series, offering more opportunities for fans to watch the league’s top talent in high-stakes action.

Another important change involves the first round of the playoffs. The WNBA will shift to a 1-1-1 format, where the higher seed will host Games 1 and 3. This change ensures that all teams get at least one home match during the postseason.

An expansion of the regular season

Beyond the playoffs, the regular season will also see an expansion. Starting in 2025, each team will play 44 regular-season games, up from 40. Of course, next season will also see the introduction of another franchise to the league, the Golden State Valkyries.

Caitlin Clark of Indiana Fever handles the ball against the Washington Mystics

These changes come at a time when the WNBA is experiencing record growth. With new stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese drawing larger crowds and more media attention, the league is seizing the moment to enhance its product and offer more thrilling matchups.

The league has already begun accommodating its growing fanbase by moving high-demand games, like those featuring Clark, to larger arenas. Commissioner Engelbert’s announcements are a clear signal that the WNBA is preparing for their next phase.

With more games, a longer Finals, and an improved playoff format, the league is positioning itself for long-term success, giving both players and fans more to look forward to in the coming seasons.

Natalia Lobo

